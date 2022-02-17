West Ham Team News vs Newcastle: Masuaku, Bowen, Zouma

West Ham United will look to get their faltering top-four bid back on track when they host Eddie Howe’s resurgent Newcastle in the early kick-off on matchday 26 in the English Premier League.
If The Hammers secure the three points against The Magpies, they will secure just their third Premier League double over the Toon Army. It won’t be easy, however, as Newcastle has more away victorious against the East London side in the Premier League era than they do against any other team. Not that it counts for much, but history is on their side.
Last time out in the league, Newcastle secured a massive victory over Aston Villa via a deflected Kieran Trippier free-kick. For The Irons, it wasn’t such a good time. They traveled to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester and took an early lead and threw it away.
They needed a late equalizer from center-half Craig Dawson to rescue a point.
West Ham United vs Newcastle
When is it? Saturday 19th February, 12.30 PM
Where is it? Olympic Stadium, London
Who’s in form? West Ham (LLWWD) Newcastle (LDWWW)
What are the odds? West Ham (-145) Newcastle (+400) Draw (+295)
Premier League Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Starting XI Prediction: go here
Let’s look at the injury and suspension situation for the Hammers as they head into this crunch match in the early Saturday kick-off this weekend.
French-born Congolese international Arthur Masuaku, unfortunately, looks unlikely to be unavailable for this clash. He apparently has a ‘floating bone’ in his knee that the club is managing. David Moyes spoke about this recently:
“We’re not sure [if he needs surgery]. We’re going to see if we can get through with an injection at the moment and see how it goes. He’s got a bit of floating bone in his knee, which we’re managing.”
Clubhouse leader for ‘Hammers Player of the Season’ so far, Jarrod Bowen has a knock that the club is trying to nurse him through.
Moyes must be sweating on the wide attackers’ fitness. He has continued to be a bright spot in the 2021/22 campaign for the Hammers, regardless of how the team is performing.
After copping some stick from the Leicester fans in the pre-match warm-up against Leicester, animal abuser and center half Kurt Zouma mysteriously came down with some kind of illness. Right, “an illness,” sure man.
It’ll be interesting to see if he recovers from his embarrassment…… ah I mean “illness” in time to take his place in this match.
The Hammers have most of their squad available for selection here, and they will need them to put their best foot forward if they are going to launch a meaningful assault on the top four.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind