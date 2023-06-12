West Ham Transfer Talk: Harry Maguire, Declan Rice

Congratulations to West Ham United manager David Moyes, on ending the club’s silverware drought last week! He was facing the sack, at more than one point, this season but he rebounded and got it done.

Moyes and company now head to the silly season with a brand new trophy added to the case.

In case you missed it, club Chairman David Sullivan said he’s 99% sure that star man Declan Rice will leave this summer. Here is a link more on that.

So his last match in a Hammers shirt saw a trophy lift, and that is great for him.

He could return to the club where he was discovered, and came up through the ranks, Chelsea, but that seems unlikely. complicated, to say the least.

United are definitely interested as well, but with their ownership situation in flux, as much as it has ever been, the odds of a big money deal like this are very long.

West Ham are supposedly demanding £100m for the English international, and with Bayern Munich in the mix as well, they might very well get there.

Arsenal are said to be in pole position, and that makes sense given how this week will see Arsenal readying to bid £90 million for the Irons captain.

That would be a club record signing for Arsenal, if it goes through.

Speaking of transfer fee records, Harry Maguire set that benchmark for a defender, when he moved over from Leicester City to Manchester United in 2019 for £80m.

According to ESPN, Maguire has attracted interest from Tottenham and West Ham.

Newcastle (some reports have indicated that the Geordies wanted a loan deal only, but United said no on that) and Aston Villa have jumped in as well. Maguire might be a decent fit in east London, as they are looking to augment their central defense this summer.

While Maguire has had his woes to be sure this past few years, maybe a new beginning would be exactly what he needs to find his form again?

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories