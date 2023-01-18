West Ham United Team News vs Everton: Areola, Cornet, Maguire

You could definitely call this the Big Spenders to Relegation Cup. West Ham United hosts Everton FC in a match-up of two of the biggest overall disappointments in the Premier League this season. If there is a winner here, and not a draw on Saturday, said victor would get themselves temporarily out of the drop zone.

Totally unacceptable for clubs of this size, history and financial resources. Hard to decide who needs a win more when these two disaster class season having sides clash at the London Stadium this weekend.

West Ham United vs Everton FC FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Jan 21, 2023 at 3pm UK at the London Stadium

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Everton 20% Draw 26% West Ham 54%

PL Position, Form Guide: Everton 19th, 15 pts LLDLL West Ham 18th, 15 pts LDLLL

Team News for Both Sides

We start with Everton, where club leadership was advised to stay home last weekend, due to security concerns. That is just plain wrong, on all levels, physical threats! Unreal. Disgusting. While you do have every right to be upset about mismanagement of your club, there is no excuse to be violent. Keep some perspective!

In terms of squad fitness concerns, the same quartet of players: Nathan Patterson (knee), James Garner (lower back), Andros Townsend (knee) and Michael Keane (knee) all remain out. Flipping over to the Hammers, Alphonse Areola (hip) is a doubt while Maxwel Cornet (calf) is out.

That’s it.

That’s all.

Given how team news is a little thin, we decided to add some transfer talk to this preview. Very embattled center back Harry Maguire, the man Manchester United made the most expensive defender of all time, is wanted by West Ham. That’s according to ESPN, who report that WHU “face an uphill task to land the defender in January.”

Still the 29-year-old, who just had a very solid World Cup with England, would be a good fit in East London.

David Moyes badly needs to beef up the back line, especially in the center. Additionally, Maguire is surplus to needs at United, where he has only started two league games this season.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories