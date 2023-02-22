West Ham United hosts Nottingham Forest in a matchup of two sides that are hoping to stave off relegation this season. Given the way things started this campaign, back in the summer/fall, it might surprise you to see that Nottingham Forest are five places ahead of West Ham United in the table right now.

The Tricky Trees started slowly, but they are gathering up some steam now.

West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Feb 25, 3 pm local, London Stadium

West Ham Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Form: Nottingham Forest DLWDW West Ham United LDDWL

PL Standing: Nottingham Forest 13th, 20 pts West Ham United 18th, 20 pts

Google Result Probability: Nottingham Forest victory 20% Draw 26% West Ham United victory 54%

West Ham meanwhile do only enough in 2022-23 to keep manager David Moyes employed, and nothing else. Let’s take a look at the team news for both sides, starting with the Irons.

Striker Danny Ings came off the bench for the London derby loss to Tottenham Hotspur, and it looks like he’ll have a greatly increased role in this one.

Meanwhile Gianluca Scamacca has returned to training, as a return draws closer, but this match will be too soon for that. Central defender Kurt Zouma remains sidelined due to injury.

Flipping over to Forest, former Hammers forward Jesse Lingard is expected to be passed fit for this one, and with that create a natural narrative for this clash that we can all have fun with.

Wily Boly and Scott McKenna, however, are ruled out for the long term.

