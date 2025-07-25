West Ham United are headed to the city so nice, they named it twice this weekend. They’ll take on Manchester United in the capital of the world, in the first match of the Premier League Summer Series. While it is just an exhibition on Sunday, a match where the result doesn’t matter, this will still have a massive crowd and electric atmosphere.

Irons boss Graham Potter will go with a strong team here for certain.

Premier League Summer Series FYIs

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Kickoff: Sun July 27, 7pm, Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Team News, Both Sides: go here

Starting Lineup Predictions: MUFC West Ham

While there are plenty of youth players in the travel squad, and they will see time on this tour, this match will be different.

The kids will play, but not major minutes, nor in a starting capacity, for this one.

West Ham Starting XI Prediction vs Man United

Alphonse Areola; Jean-Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, Nayeuf Aguerd; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek, Guido Rodriguez; Maxwel Cornet, Jarrod Bowen; Nicklas Fullkrug

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories