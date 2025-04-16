West Ham United need to be on their guard against Southampton FC. No, seriously, we actually mean that. We are not being sarcastic here. Look at what happened to to Chelsea just last weekend, at the hands of Ipswich Town. Yes, yes, the cliche of facing a team with nothing to lose, and how dangerous that can be!

Southampton is already relegated, so they have nothing to play for on Saturday. As for the Irons, well, currently they occupy the final safety position in the table, but that’s also 14 points above the drop zone.

West Ham United vs Southampton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Apr. 19, 2025, at 3pm London Stadium

Google Result Probability: Southampton FC 15% Draw 21% West Ham 64%

PL Position, Form Guide: Southampton FC 20th, 10 pts, LLDLL West Ham, 17th, 35 pts, LDLDL

West Ham United Team News vs Southampton FC

Nothing changes here, same three players (Crysencio Summerville- thigh, Michail Antonio- recovery from surgery to repair a broken leg, Aaron Cresswell- unspecified muscular injury) with fitness issues, and their statuses remain the same.

Starting Lineup Prediction vs Southampton FC

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Emerson Palmieri; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta; Nicklas Fullkrug

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

