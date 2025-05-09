You can’t say that Sunday’s trip to Manchester United doesn’t mean anything for Graham Potter and his side. Potter is already starting to feel the pressure a bit in east London. Although it was only midseason that he came aboard, replacing Julen Lopetegui (who didn’t even last an entire season), the heat has already been switched on.

After all he has just three wins in his 16 games as Irons boss. He needs to show the fans something, and get a W here.

Manchester United vs West Ham United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun May 11, 2025, Old Trafford, 2:15pm

Starting Lineup Predictions: United West Ham

Team News: United West Ham

Premier League Position: United 39 points, 15th West Ham 37 points, 17th

Google Result Probability: United win 48% Draw 26% West Ham win 26%

The only solace that Hammers supporters can take, in this very lost season, is this- Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are pretty much, just as bad. Not sure that really counts for much, if anything in their eyes, but with the clubs set to clash this weekend, it’s worth noting.

Man United versus West Ham is, after all, a matchup of two sides that fired their managers in mid-season, but did not see their fortunes improve.

West Ham Starting Lineup Prediction at Man United

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Emerson Palmieri; Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus; Nicklas Fullkrug.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories