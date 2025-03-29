This is perhaps the strangest international break that we’ve ever encountered. This is the day we should have Premier League action back, but instead, we still still have to wait an additional three days. And when it does return, we have a 16th place vs 17th place matchup in West Ham United visiting Wolves.

Yes, unless you support one of the eight teams in the FA Cup quarterfinals this weekend (which is why a return to league fixtures is delayed until midweek), you’re probably missing the Premier League right now.

West Ham United at Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. April. 1, 2025, at 7:45pm Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, UK

West Ham Preview Material: Full Injury Report Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Wolves 40% Draw 29% West Ham 31%

PL Position, Form Guide: Wolves 17th, 26 pts, LWLDW West Ham, 16th, 34 pts, LWWLD

And we’re doing a preview of the 16th place vs. the 17th place match right now. So what does that say in regards to how we feel about it.

But enough with all that, and on with the show. Max Kilman gets a chance to visit his old stomping grounds.

West Ham United Starting Lineup Prediction at Wolves

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, Aaron Cresswell, Evan Ferguson, Emerson Palmieri; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek; Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen

