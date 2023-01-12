There are a lot of reasons for West Ham United sputtering this season, as their run of results have fallen way short of expectations. Near the top of that list of reasons- injuries. As David Moyes’ men head to the Molineux, to face another side that seems to currently be in a downward cycle as a club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, they have a host of fitness concerns.

Let’s take a look at that long list of guys in the The Irons treatment room.

West Ham United at Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs

Kick Off: Sat. Jan 14, 2023, at 3 pm UK at the Molineux Stadium

Google Result Probability: West Ham 35% Draw 29% Wolves 36%

PL Position, Form Guide: West Ham United 17th, 15 pts DLLLL Wolves 18th, 14 pts DLWLL

Team News for Both Sides

For the Hammers, Manuel Lanzini (groin), Alphonse Areola (groin), Gianluca Scamacca (knee), Vladimir Coufal (knock) and Kurt Zouma (knee) are all doubts. Or you could say that their participation in this one has some degree of doubt. The only confirmed absentee is Maxwel Cornet (calf).

So it will be interesting to see what the currently under fire Moyes does with his line-up here. He knows that he needs results in order to save his job.

Flipping over to Wolves, the picture is much more clear. Sasa Kalajdzic (ACL), Pedro Neto (ankle), Chiquinho (ACL/LCL) and Boubacar Traore (undisclosed or unspecified issue) are all sidelined for this one.

