West Ham United Team News vs Everton: Lanzini, Coufal, Bowen

West Ham welcomes cellar-dwelling Everton to the Olympic Stadium hoping to keep their slim top-four chances alive. The Hammers are on a terrible run of form. They have lost four of their last six matches in all competitions. Their top four chances are on life support as they find themselves six points behind fourth-place Arsenal. The Gunners also have two games in hand. It is almost mission impossible for David Moyes’ men.
Everton finds itself in 17th place. Despite a victory in their Premier League match prior to the international break against Newcastle, the Toffees are firmly entrenched in a relegation scrap. Victory for Frank Lampard and his men is imperative if they are to avoid a historic relegation.
When is it? Sunday, April 3 2022 2 PM Local Time
Where is it? Olympic Stadium, London
Who’s in form? West Ham (LLWWL) Everton (WLLWL)
What are the odds? West Ham(-130) Everton (+370) Draw (+280)
Team News
The injury situation is taking a turn for the better in East London. After months of their small squad being affected by various injuries, it seems the Irons are catching a break.
Unfortunately, veteran Italian center-back Angelo Ogbonna remains unavailable for selection. After coming off against Liverpool back in November, West Ham medical staff diagnosed the defender with a torn ACL. They do not expect him to return until after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ogbonna is the only long-term absentee in the West Ham first-team squad.
Incredibly, Argentine Manuel Lanzini will be available for selection. Lanzini was involved in a car accident on his way to training. He is reportedly ‘sore, but okay’.
In brighter news, David Moyes told the media that Vladimir Coufal is in contention to start versus Everton. The right-back has been out for about six weeks after having surgery on a sports hernia. This is what he had to say regarding the Czech Republic international:
“There’s a chance he could make it. He did a bit of training over the international break. I’m not quite sure he’s match-fit and ready. That’s my only concern.”
David Moyes also spoke on the chances of Jarrod Bowen making an appearance against Everton. The English attacker has been in the form of his life this season and has been sorely missed since picking up a foot injury. This is what the Scotsman had to say about the chances of his talismanic attacker playing this weekend:
“I expect him to be on the pitch in the coming weeks. I don’t know if I expect him this week. He’s a miss but there have been periods where [we’ve lost] other key players and we’ve got through it. Hopefully, he’s not too far away.”
The returns of Vlad Coufal and Jarrod Bowen could be an enormous boost for a faltering West Ham United side as they look to keep their faint Champions League dream alive.
