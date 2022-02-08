Kurt Zouma Condemned by West Ham for Committing Animal Cruelty

Video of West Ham United central defender Kurt Zouma abusing and attacking his own pet cat has widely circulated online. WHUFC have issued a strong statement to the Sun, who published the video, which first emerged on Snapchat. It reads: “West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated.”
The video is below. It is disturbing and horrific, so if these things make you squeamish, don’t watch it. If you’re an animal lover, then you definitely don’t want to see this.
ZOUMA WTFFF pic.twitter.com/cfz5tJKEaC
— ?? ™??????? (@UtdTC_) February 7, 2022
The rest of the statement continues:
“We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”
The video is captioned with “sa commence,” which translates into English as “it’s starting,” followed by several laughing face emojis. You can also hear the man filming the video, thought to be his brother Yoan, laughing.
In the clip, Zouma drops the bengal and kicks it in mid-air, before later chasing it, throwing objects at it, and even slapping/punching the feline while it’s in a child’s arms.
Animal rights groups have spoken out, with an RSPCA spokesperson stating: “This is a very upsetting video. It’s never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise.”
Dr Maggie Roberts of Cats Protection said:
“The police work closely with the RSPCA to investigate cases of animal cruelty. Cats are sentient beings and experience pain and fear. Beating up a cat will only cause it to suffer physically and mentally.”
Watching something like terrible this, just one week after hearing that disturbing audio of Mason Greenwood (not to mention the photos that were posted in relation to his alleged domestic abuse), one cannot help but think of some infamous words, said to be uttered by Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez.
He once described players in general as “very selfish” and that “you can never count on them for anything.”
He also added: “I have a horrible view of players.”
As for Zouma, 27, the ex-Chelsea man released a statement of his own, reading: “I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret.
“I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.
“They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”
Hard to believe this is an “isolated incident,” when the video is captioned “it’s starting.” Kurt Zouma is also reportedly freshly injured (knee) and could miss the Hammers’ next match against Watford.
For more on the RSPCA and their mission go here. To donate to their causes, go here
