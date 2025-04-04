West Ham United will battle flailing AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon and they’ll do so with an injury list that is suddenly elongated. Earlier today, Hammers boss Graham Potter spoke on the fitness situations surrounding Mohamed Kudus, Jean-Clair Todibo, Luis Guilherme and Emerson Palmieri. So let’s run through the all updates, right now.

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. April 5, 2025, at 3pm London Stadium

Google Result Probability: AFC Bournemouth 41% Draw 27% West Ham 32%

PL Position, Form Guide: AFC Bournemouth 10th, 44 pts, LLDLL West Ham, 17th, 34 pts, WWLDL

West Ham Team News

We start with Todibo, who has been battling an unspecified illness this week, but did return to training, so he may be fit to feature when Saturday gets here.

“Todibo trained this morning and felt a lot better,” Potter said.

“We’ll see how he reacts today. There’s another training session tomorrow, so there’s a chance he will be involved. We thought he could help us from the bench [on Tuesday].

“We spoke to him at half-time, and he was deteriorating. In the end, he was too poorly to play.”

He’s got a decent chance of being in the squad, as does Kudus, who’s dealing with a knock on his hip.

Said Potter: “Mo, very light training, so we’ll see how he reacts. [He has] an overload in the hip area, not really an injury, more fatigue.

“He felt some discomfort earlier in the week, which ruled him out. It’s calmed down quite a lot, and if he trains tomorrow, then he’s got a chance.”

Emerson (knee) and Guilherme (calves) should both be fine too. You can consider both of them “probable” instead of “doubtful” or “questionable.”

Potter said:

“Emerson had a block tackle towards the end of the game; we’re just checking that over again. Nothing too serious, so he should be available.”

And:

“Luis was feeling his calves a lot as well… it wasn’t anything to do with Luis necessarily, tactically there were a few things we needed to adjust.”

Crysencio Summerville and Michail Antonio remain out.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories