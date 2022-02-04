West Ham Starting XI Prediction vs Kidderminster Harriers (FA Cup)

It seems like its been an eternity, but club football returns in England this weekend! For the Irons of East London, they come back for an FA Cup fixture against non-league opposition in Kidderminster Harriers.
West Ham United will look to bounce back from their defeat to Manchester United the last time they played. After performing admirably, they fell victim to a Marcus Rashford winner in the 93rd minute against United.
They will look to return to the winners’ sheet here in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
This round has not been kind to the Hammers. Three of their last four fourth-round clashes have seen the Hammers dumped out of the oldest cup competition on the planet.
In Kidderminster, however, they face a club that resides in the National League North, the sixth tier of English football.
West Ham has a proud record of not losing in their last ten matches against non-league competition, a run that dates back over 110 years.
Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United FYIs:
When is it? Kick-off time? 12.30 PM, Saturday 5th February 2022
Where is it? Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster
Who’s in form? Kidderminster (LWWDW) West Ham (WWWLL)
What are the odds? Kidderminster (+1300) West Ham (-475) Draw (+600)
Premier League Podcast Listen here
Team News
With all this in mind, let’s have a look at how the Hammers will line up against the Harriers.
Alphonse Areola will probably line up in goals. He was set for a start regardless, but Lukasz Fabianski’s hip injury guarantees this. The Frenchman is no slouch and is amongst the best backup goalkeepers in any Premier League squad.
Ryan Fredericks and Ben Johnson will line up on either defensive flank. A pacey full-back pairing, Fredericks will line up at right-back and Johnson will line up at left-back. Issa Diop and Craig Dawson will probably complete the defensive line as the starting center backs.
Alex Kral will probably line up as one of the defensive midfield pivots. Usually, in a cup match, he’d be joined by club captain Mark Noble. Unfortunately for Noble, there is a question mark over his fitness. I am going to be the optimist here and say Noble passes a late fitness test to join Kral at the base of midfield.
I am going to pick youth academy prospect Sonny Perkins to play as the most attacking central midfielder.
In attack, first-choice striker Michail Antonio will probably start, simply because of a lack of alternatives. The Hammers recruitment team failed to secure a backup striker option, so I think Antonio will appear on the starting XI team sheet more often than not.
Nikola Vlasic and Andriy Yarmolenko will flank him.
This side should have more than enough about them to take care of non-league opposition. Look for this one to be over soon after it starts. 5-0 to the Hammers.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind