West Ham United vs KAA Gent (UECL) Starting XI Predictions

West Ham United may have secured safety in the Premier League yesterday. The fact that they took a point from their clash with Arsenal on Sunday was massive.

It was the hardest match left on the schedule of the run-in, and the Hammers actually got something from it. They are now four points clear of the drop zone, with a game in hand over all the teams below them in the table. It’s looking good for them on that front.

West Ham United vs KAA Gent FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs Apr 20, 8pm local, London Stadium, UK

Competition: Conference League Quarterfinal Leg 2/2, Tie is even 1-1 on aggregate

Series History: KAA Gent wins: 0, Draws: 2, West Ham wins: 1

Fun Fact: the score draw last week ended a 10 game unbeaten in UEFA competition streak for WHUFC

Now we shift gears to the Conference League, where the Irons are knotted up 1-1 with KAA Gent after the first leg of their UECL quarterfinal tie.

Said Hein Vanhaezebrouck, Gent manager:

“We could have got a better result. There were chances to score more. The goal we conceded was through a lack of concentration. London won’t be easy but the game remains open. We still have the opportunity to get a good result there.”

So with that all said, let’s look at the first team projections for both sides.

Starting XI Predictions

West Ham

Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Johnson; Soucek, Rice, Emerson; Lanzini, Bowen, Ings

KAA Gent

Roef, Castro-Montes, Piatkowski , Okumu, Torunarigha, Hong, Kums, De Sart, Fofana, Cuypers, Orban

