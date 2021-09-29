West Ham Team News vs Rapid Wien: Johnson, Fredericks

By

After their last-gasp win in the Premier League against Leeds on the weekend, West Ham United now switch their focus to continental football and the Europa League.

On matchday two of UEFA’s second-tier club competition, the Londoners will host Austrian opposition for the first time in their history — welcoming Rapid Wien to the Olympic Stadium. Hoping to create a winning streak out of their back-to-back victories across all competitions, they will face a side that currently sits second to the bottom of the Austrian Bundesliga table.

West Ham vs Rapid Wien FYIs:

Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, 30 September Thursday

West Ham Starting XI prediction:

Form Guide (All Competitions): West Ham (DLLWW) Rapid Wien (LLLWL)

Hoping to take control of Group H, things seem pretty rosy for the Hammers at the moment. Their injury list reflects that, with only the unfortunate Ryan Fredericks out for this match.

There are conflicting reports about the severity of the thigh injury that he sustained in the Carabao Cup victory over Manchester United, but the best-case scenario seems to suggest he will be out until after the international break.

This should not be a problem for David Moyes’ team as Ben Johnson looks ready to deputize for Vladimir Coufal when required. The only other injury concern was Winston Reid with a knee issue, but the veteran Hammer left the club via mutual consent last week.

Although most sides like to heavily rotate their squads in these competitions, I wouldn’t expect that from the Hammers.

I think the core of the side will remain the same—with minor tweaks to their regular Premier League squad as opposed to heavy rotation.

With tricky fixtures in the league coming up in the next few weeks, along with winnable home and away clashes against KRC Genk, a victory here will prove vital to any progress they hope to make in the 2021/22 version of the UEFA Europa League