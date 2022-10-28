West Ham Team News at Manchester United: Jarrod Bowen Out

It is time for another edition of the David Moyes Cup. Manchester United hosts West Ham in the latest chapter of one of the most prestigious trophies in all of football. (read in sarcastica font) West Ham head into this one after a 1-0 victory over Danish side Silkeborg. In truth, the score line could have been even bigger.

But David Moyes’ current side did what they needed to do to keep their 100% record in UEFA’s third-tier competition this season going.

When it comes to injuries and suspensions, the Irons do have a few concerns, and we’ll cover those potential selection issues for Moyes here. Manchester United comes into this one off the back of a 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol. It was a comfortable win over the Moldovan club that made a name for itself when they beat Real Madrid last season in the Champions League.

After a tricky start to life as United boss, Erik ten Hag is starting to get a tune out of this Red Devils outfit. Can he lift his first piece of silverware in the David Moyes Cup? Only time will tell.

Man United at West Ham FYIs

Kick-off time: 4:30 PM GMT, 30th October 2022, Old Trafford

Starting XI Predictions: Man United West Ham

Team News: Man United West Ham

Team News

On to those injury issues. Summer signing Nayef Aguerd is finally fit. The Morrocan has been out for quite some time and will be itching to make his bow against Manchester United.

Here are the latest comments about the rest of The Hammers’ injured brigade.

Maxwel Cornet (Calf)

“Cornet has had a small setback in training, so he’s not available.” [Oct 26]

Craig Dawson (Thigh)

“Dawson is improving but is not fit enough for the game. Hopefully, they are not too far away but really touch and go for Sunday as well.” [Oct 26]

Jarrod Bowen (Ankle)

“I will assess it tomorrow; see how he is. I don’t know yet, I don’t think it’s too bad, but we will see [on Friday].” [Oct 27]

Lucas Paqueta (Shoulder)

“I had a right collarbone injury. I had an exam today, and it was found to have a ligament injury. I’m fine; it was just a scare. In the next two weeks, I’m back, and soon I’ll be on the field.” [Oct 21]

Stuey’s Two Cents

This should be a good match. The Hammers are back in form and everything seems copasetic in the United camp with a well behaved Ronaldo welcomed back with open arms. It will be interesting to see if either side suffers from a continental hangover.

