West Ham United Team News at Liverpool: Jarrod Bowen Doubtful

West Ham United head to Anfield in what is this weekend’s biggest fixture outside of the North London derby. Jarrod Bowen is a doubt for this crunch clash after he missed out on the Europa League win over Backa Topola yesterday, due to an unspecified illness.

He’s being isolated from the rest of the squad, in order to stop infection. It’s possible that he could recover in time, in order to feature.

West Ham United at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept 24, 2023, at 2pm UK at Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Team News: Liverpool West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool West Ham

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 68% Draw 18% West Ham 14%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 3rd, 13 pts WWWWD West Ham 6th, 10 pts LWWWD

West Ham United Team News

We’ll just have to see how training goes. There has been a lot of speculation that the player has covid-19, but none of that can be verified as official.

“Jarrod Bowen has had a virus so we’ll need to see how he is”, said manager David Moyes said.

“I’m hoping he’ll be OK. I’ll check him. He’s not trained this week, nothing at all, so I need to see how he is.

“Aaron Cresswell felt his hamstring last night so we’ll see how he is today, but otherwise we’re okay.”

With Jarrod Bowen the only real fitness concern for this match, Moyes should have a fully fit squad to choose from. So he was able to make a host of changes to his lineup for the UEL clash on Thursday.

Expect more changes to the starting XI again here, and we’ll cover that in the next post.

