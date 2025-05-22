West Ham Team News, Starting Lineup Prediction at Ipswich Town

For West Ham United and Ipswich Town, this season cannot end fast enough. For the Tractor Boys, their long-awaited return to the Premier League was as short-lived as possible. They were relegated weeks ago. For West Ham, safety/staying up is all they accomplished this season.

And that is not much of an accomplishment; especially for a club of this size, with this level of resources at their disposal.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Kickoff: Sun May 25, 2025, 4pm, Portman Road, Ipswich, UK

Premier League Position: Ipswich Town 22 points, 19th West Ham 40 points, 15th

Google Result Probability: Ipswich Town win 31% Draw 25% West Ham win 44%

The Julen Lopetegui hire was a very predictable disaster, and the club cut ties with him as early as they could. But the Graham Potter hire didn’t make the team any better, and the Hammers continued to struggle all season long.

They never really in contention for anything, and there is going to be a lot of issues to sort out this summer.

But hey at least they’re going on tour to the United States this summer.

West Ham Team News at Ipswich Town

No changes here, with the same two long-term injury absentees still ruled out.

West Ham Starting Lineup Prediction at Ipswich Town

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Emerson Palmieri; Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus; Nicklas Fullkrug.

