West Ham United Draw Gent in Conference League Quarters

For West Ham United, it’s an extended vacation because they do not have to play this weekend. Their originally scheduled opponents in Premier League play, Manchester City, are in a FA Cup quarterfinal tomorrow against Burnley.

The league fixture is rescheduled for a later date and the Hammers will get to enjoy an international break that will be a bit longer than it is for most teams. Thus, the most news-worthy event of this weekend, for the east Londoners, is the Conference League Draw.

Not that UEFA Europa League Conference is anything to really get that excited about, but it is a trophy, and hey, when your club hasn’t lifted silverware in awhile, why not go all in when you have a chance to end the drought.

UEFA Europa League Conference Quarterfinal Draw

Lech Pozna (POL) vs Fiorentina (ITA)

Gent (BEL) vs West Ham (ENG)

Anderlecht (BEL) vs AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Basel (SUI) vs Nice (FRA)

UEFA Europa Conference League Semi-final Draw

Lech Pozna / Fiorentina vs Basel / Nice

Gent / West Ham vs Anderlecht / AZ Alkmaar

Besides, manager David Moyes is in serious risk of getting sacked again, so he needs to win something, anything, in order to save his gig.

