West Ham United takes on non-league opposition in the form of Kidderminster Harriers as club football finally returns this weekend.
The Hammers have a proud record of not being eliminated from the FA Cup by non-league opposition in over 100 years. In fact, the last time they suffered defeat to non-league opposition in the world’s oldest domestic cup competition, they too were in fact non-league opposition. That was back in the 1911-12 version of the comp, when they went down at the hands of Swindon Town.
The last time the Hammers faced the Carpetmen was in the 1993/94 FA Cup. In that fifth-round fixture, a solitary goal for the Irons was enough to see them through to the quarter-finals.
Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United FYIs:
When is it? Kick-off time? 12.30 PM, Saturday 5th February 2022
Where is it? Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster
Who’s in form? Kidderminster (LWWDW) West Ham (WWWLL)
What are the odds? Kidderminster (+1300) West Ham (-475) Draw (+600)
Let’s look at the team news for the East London club as they head into this one as huge favorites.
Polish shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski is set to miss this one with a hip complaint. He was likely to get a rest for this fixture regardless. This injury ensures that Frenchman Alphonse Areola will start between the posts.
Unfortunately for club captain Mark Noble, a knee injury threatens his chances of getting a start, which is becoming rare these days. It’ll be touch and go right until kick-off for the club stalwart, and they will give him every chance to prove his fitness so he can lead this side out on Saturday afternoon.
Algerian superstar Said Benrahma comes into contention for selection after his AFCON exploits. I’d be surprised if he starts here, but look for him to come back to the starting XI in next week’s Premier League fixture.
I see nothing but a big win for the Hammers here. Their proud record of not losing to non-league opposition in over a century will stay intact. 5-0 to the Hammers.Follow paulmbanks
