West Ham United travel to Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow, and once again, they may be playing for the job security of manager David Moyes. He’s been sacked by the club once already, over the course of his career, and there are rumblings that the sack man could be coming for him again soon.

Pulling off a surprise win at the AMEX Stadium would certainly lower the temperature of his seat. Let’s take a look at the latest injury and fitness updates, for both squads, in this one.

West Ham United at Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kick: 3pm, Sat March 4, Falmer Stadium

PL Form: West Ham LWDDL Brighton WWDWD

Google Result Probability: West Ham 21% Brighton 54% Draw 25%

Team News for Both Sides

We start with the host Seagulls, who could get Pervis Estupinan, Billy Gilmour and Solly March back available for selection here. All three face late fitness tests. However, Jakub Moder, Levi Colwill and Adam Lallana remain out as long term injury absentees.

Number one Lukasz Fabianski is set for a sustained period on the sidelines after having suffered fractures to the eye socket and cheekbone in last weekend’s win over Nottingham Forest. Thus, Alphonse Areola will be manning goal for awhile.

Elsewhere Maxwel Cornet and Kurt Zouma face late fitness tests, with the latter more likely to make into in the squad, albeit in a minor role.

And finally, Vladimir Coufal suffered a heel injury in the loss to Manchester United in midweek and he could miss out here.

