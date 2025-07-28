West Ham United vs Everton FC Starting Lineup Predictions

Without a doubt, David Moyes is the lead storyline when West Ham United takes on Everton FC in Chicago on Wednesday night. The Toffees boss he will take on the team that he most recently managed prior to his current gig. In fact, Moyes has manage three of the four clubs in the Premier League Summer Series, two of them twice. In his 27 years of managing, Moyes has led six different clubs.

So he’s seen summer transfer windows aplenty, from all different types of angles.

This summer transfer window he’s hoping his club will sign nine new players, which is understandable, given how poor the team was last season.

They obviously need a major squad overhaul if they are to make any kind of substantial improvement.

“Well, we’ve signed three, so if you take that off, we’re still in need of maybe five or six players,” Moyes said after his side got thumped in the Premier League Summer Series opener, 3-0 to AFC Bournemouth.

“That’s what we have to try and do. It’s one of those times, I’ve never had one of these.

“In the past I have had to sign a lot of players, but I’ve never had to do so many in one window.

“We’re trying really hard behind the scenes to get things done. We’re going to need it.”

The three players brought in to the blue side of Mersey, thus far, are striker Thierno Barry, goalkeeper Mark Travers, and the conversion of Carlos Alcaraz’s arrangement from a loan deal to a permanent signing.

We see two of them making the first team for this affair on the shores of Lake Michigan in midweek. Here’s who see joining them, as well as the Irons’ potential first team.

Starting XI Predictions

Everton FC

Mark Travers; Nathan Patterson, Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko; Carlos Alcaraz, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Dwight McNeil, Iliman Ndiaye; Beto

West Ham United

Alphonse Areola; Jean-Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, Nayeuf Aguerd, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek, Guido Rodriguez; Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen; Nicklas Fullkrug

