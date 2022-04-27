West Ham United vs Eintract Frankfurt Starting XI Predictions

While West Ham United have had a decent season in 2021-22, a “better than they have been in recent years” kind of performance, they could still end up with nothing to show for it, after all is said and done. That is unless they win the Europa League tournament, and obtain the automatic qualification for the UEFA Champions League that goes along with it. Otherwise they’ll end the year trophy-less and probably seventh place in the table (and with a Conference League bid, so yey? Huzzah? No?).
In order for the Hammers to complete their quest, they’ll first have to vanquish Eintract Frankfurt, who they’ll welcome in for the first of their two legged semifinal tie tomorrow night.
West Ham United vs Eintract Frankfurt FYIs
Europa League Semifinal Leg 1/2
Kick: Thurs Apr 28, 8pm, London Stadium
Now let’s take a look at who could be in the first teams when they Premier League and Bundesliga sides clash in midweek at the London Stadium.
Starting XI Predictions
West Ham United
Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Cresswell; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Masuaku; Fornals, Bowen; Antonio
Eintracht Frankfurt
Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, Hasebe; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Kamada, Lindstrom; Borre
Fearless Prediction: West Ham United 2, Eintract Frankfurt 1
Expect the East London side to take care of business at home, like they really need to do, in order to win this tie.
