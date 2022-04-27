West Ham vs Eintract Frankfurt Team News: Diop, Zouma, Jakic, N’Dicka

Time for some red hot UEFA Europa League action as we move closer to seeing who will sew up that automatic Champions League bid for next season, by claiming the UEL title.
The semifinal ties are about to commence, and we’ll see West Ham United, seventh place in the Premier League, host Eintract Frankfurt, the ninth place side in the German Bundesliga, tomorrow night. Let’s preview the midweek clash at the London Stadium.
West Ham United vs Eintract Frankfurt FYIs
Europa League Semifinal Leg 1/2
Kick: Thurs Apr 28, 8pm, London Stadium
Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Predictions
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple
West Ham Team News
The Hammers have been hit by numerous injuries in their back line, with Issa Diop now having recently joined the likes of Kurt Zouma (one of the most despised men in world football right now, due to his having abused his own pet cat) and Angelo Ogbonna (out longer term with a serious knee injury) on the sidelines.
The Irons do get Aaron Cresswell back from suspension though so that will be a massive boost.
Expect David Moyes to stick with a three man back line here. Flipping over to the German side, Frankfurt will have to make at least a couple changes, with both Evan N’Dicka and Kristijan Jakic serving suspensions here.
Fearless Prediction: West Ham United 2, Eintract Frankfurt 1
Expect the East London side to do what they need to do here at home.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind