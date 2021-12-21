West Ham Team News vs Tottenham: Defensive Injury Crisis Deepens

After an incredible start in the early season, West Ham has crashed back down to Earth in recent weeks. Like many other sides before them, the Christmas fixture pile-up has seen them settle right where most expected them to be in the Premier League table. The dream of UEFA Champions League qualification remains just that, a dream.
They will head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in as poor form as they have experienced over the last two seasons, with only one win in their last five matches, across all competitions.
Tottenham vs West Ham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7.45 PM GMT, 22nd December 2021
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham West Ham
Team News: Tottenham West Ham
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (LWW*D) West Ham (DWLDL)
This quarterfinal clash has taken on huge significance for the East Londoners, win this and they are in a semi-final of a competition that they might just have a realistic chance of winning.
Their opposition is in much the same boat. These factors combine to tee this one up as a likely cup classic. Let’s look at the team news for the Irons heading into this one.
Right-back Vladimir Coufal will miss this clash, after receiving a red card in the Hammers’ 2-0 defeat against Arsenal. He would have served the ban in the fixture against Norwich, but because of that game being postponed, he serves his ban in the League Cup instead.
The Hammers’ defensive crisis continues to hamper them.
Kurt Zouma remains out of contention to start in this one. The Frenchman has been tremendous since swapping West London for East. His absence coincided with the downturn in form of the side, which surely isn’t just a coincidence.
Aaron Cresswell is still struggling after tangling with the goalposts. His lower back injury has been severe enough to see him miss every game since that incident.
West Ham will continue to miss his set-piece prowess going forward.
The right-back position might just be cursed, as speedster Ryan Fredericks and young gun Benjamin Johnson are both out. Fredericks still hasn’t fully recovered from the groin strain he suffered earlier this season, whereas the medical staff wants to take no risks with Johnson’s hamstring strain.
As much as I’d like to say the Hammers will book a semi-final place…I just don’t see it happening. They are in dreadful form and Spurs are heading in the opposite direction. The cup run ends here for West Ham.Follow paulmbanks
