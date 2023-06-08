Today in news that was widely expected for a long time, and just now finally confirmed, Declan Rice will be leaving West Ham United this summer. He goes out with a trophy, as the Hammers bested ACF Fiorentina to claim the UEFA Europa Conference League title.

It is the club’s first European title in 58 years, and a moment that manager David Moyes said was among the proudest of his career.

After the match, West Ham club Chairman David Sullivan was asked if that will be the midfielder’s last one with the East Londoners.

Sullivan said to talkSPORT: “I think it has to be. We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can’t ask for a man who has committed more to us this season.

“In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement, or several replacements.”:

It’s not something we want to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago. He turned it down.

It’s cost him £10m to stay at West Ham in that time. And he wants to go. You can’t keep a player who doesn’t want to be there.”

Arsenal are said to be leading the way for Declan Rice. Although he has been strongly linked to Manchester United and Chelsea FC as well.

Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester City (especially now that they didn’t get Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund) are said to be interested as well.

As for Declan Rice himself, he has only responded with the usual industry standard boilerplate, your typical footballer discussing transfer rumor cliches when he asked about his future.

My focus is playing for West Ham at the moment,” he said.

“I’m captain of this club and I can’t speak highly enough of this place. Let’s just see what happens. Let’s wait and see. Who knows?”

He also added the requisite “I love this club” and “I have two years left on my contract” to boot.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories