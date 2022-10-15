Southampton host West Ham this weekend in the Premier League, desperately needing a win. The Saints season has gone off the rails. Having only lost two of their first five games, there was a feeling of optimism around St. Mary’s. They have since lost four matches in a row and now hover dangerously close to the relegation zone.

West Ham’s season is finding its feet. After a horrible start, including a tough bedding in period for Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, things have improved recently. The Irons are currently amid a four-match winning streak in all competitions.

Southampton comes into this fixture on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City. West Ham head to St. Mary’s after defeating Anderlecht in the Conference League, 2-1 and besting Fulham in a London derby just prior to that.

West Ham at Southampton FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 16, 2022, at 2 pm UK at St Mary’s Stadium

Google Result Probability: Southampton 32% Draw 28% West Ham 40%

PL Position, Form Guide: Southampton 17th, 7pts WLLLL West Ham 13th, 10pts DLLWW

Team News

We have to apologize to West Ham fans. It seems we jinxed The Hammer’s defense when we waxed lyrical about their defensive options all being fit. Heading into this one, the situation is very different. Here is the latest from the medical room at the London Stadium.

Angelo Ogbonna (Thigh)

“He had a little bit of an incident with [his hamstring] in training. Obviously, he’s someone who was coming back from a really serious injury. He’s making good progress, so let’s hope tonight’s injury isn’t too bad.” [Oct. 13]

Kurt Zouma (Illness)

“Antonio is a little better. Kurt has had the sniffles, so we need to see how they are, but hopefully, they have a chance,” [Oct. 14]

Jan Thilo Kehrer (Other)

“We took a precaution on Thilo more than anything last night, but we hope he’s going to be fine.” [Oct. 14]

Craig Dawson (Thigh)

“Daws had a dead leg anyway, and I think he got another one tonight right in the same spot. So we took him off more as a precaution rather than anything else.” [Oct. 13]

Michail Antonio (Illness)

“Antonio is a little better. Kurt has had the sniffles, so we need to see how they are, but hopefully, they have a chance.” [Oct.14]

Along with that roll call, long-term absentees Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet are also unlikely to feature against Southampton.

Stuey’s Two Cents

This will be an intriguing match. West Ham seems to have steadied the ship and is upwardly mobile in the Premier League standings. The caveat there is that the defensive injury curse has struck them again. Southampton must win this fixture or it might be curtains for the Ralph Hasenhüttl era at Southampton; following four defeats in a row.

Both sides have everything to play for.

