During West Ham United’s Wednesday training session, only 15 of the 23 man squad were shown to have participated. Six of the eight were expected to be absent, and we know why, but mystery surrounds the other two.

With a London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium coming on Sunday, Hammers boss David Moyes could have some selection issues to contend with. Let’s run through them.

West Ham United Team News

The two unexpected absentees at training are both midfielders, Declan Rice and Pablo Fornals. Not much is known about the latter, but Rice is reported to have an unspecified virus. Although this virus wasn’t, at least apparently, strong enough to keep him out of the Chelsea draw..

This virus is understood to have kept Aaron Cresswell out of the London derby last weekend however. It’s fair to label Cresswell and Rice as doubts for this clash. Or at least, slight doubts.

And then you have six known injury absentees: Maxwel Cornet (calf), Kurt Zouma (thigh problem), Nayef Aguerd (groin), Gianluca Scamacca (knee) and Lucas Paqueta (shoulder).

There is good news though, as we went bad news first. French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who had to sit out the last two matches due to a hamstring problem, was shown as having returned to full training this week. So that is some good news for the Irons.

While West Ham certainly have a longer list of injury absentees than their opponents on Sunday, they do have an advantage on Spurs in this regard.

They had no European football to contend with this week, while Tottenham did, so they should have fresher legs.

