West Ham United manager Graham Potter has provided fitness updates on Vladimir Coufal (thigh) and Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima, better known as Lucas Paquetá (ankle/foot), yesterday.

A league fixture against Leicester City looms tomorrow night, completing the midweek slate of Premier League action.

West Ham United at Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Feb. 27, 2025, 8:15pm UK, London Stadium, UK

West Ham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Leicester City 19% Draw 23% West Ham 58%

PL Position, Form Guide: Leicester City 19th, 17 pts, LWLLL West Ham, 16th, 30 pts LDLLW

West Ham United Team News

Potter said the following, in regards to Coufal and Paqueta:

“Both players are progressing but won’t make the squad on Thursday. Vladi certainly has a chance for Newcastle, and Lucas, we’ll have to keep an eye on him.”

So both are ruled out, as is Crysencio Summerville (thigh). The most recent update on his condition, via Potter, was:

“Cry is making progress, but a similar timeline, and we’re looking at the other side of the international break.”

Elsewhere Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio of course remain sidelined for the long term.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories