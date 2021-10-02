West Ham Team News vs Brentford: Coufal, Fredericks

By

After conquering Rapid Wien in the Europa League to keep their impressive run of form going, West Ham United now turns their focus back to the Premier League. This weekend, they welcome Premier League newcomers Brentford in a clash where the Bees will be looking to pounce on any continental hangover the Irons may have.

Brentford went toe to toe with perennial title contender Liverpool last weekend in an entertaining encounter that finished 3-3. Meanwhile West Ham’s last Premier League encounter was a last-gasp win against a struggling Leeds United.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at the team news for the East London club.

Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 3 October Sunday

Form Guide (All Competitions): West Ham (WLWWW) Brentford (DLWWD)

The treatment room at the Olympic Stadium has been a pretty lonely place this season with the Hammers having a pretty good run of luck when it comes to injuries. There are just a couple of concerns heading into this one.

The Ryan Fredericks injury has turned out to not be as bad as first feared. Even though he won’t be fit to feature in this match, David Moyes mentioned in his pre-match press conference that he is not too far away.

The other injury concern is Czech Republic defender Vladimir Coufal, who was a late out for the Europa League clash with Rapid Wien. He was reported to be suffering from a minor groin injury.

He is expected to play after being rested in the last fixture. If Coufal is to miss this clash, the Hammers Ben Johnson has shown he is more than capable to deputise for him.

After slightly rotating his squad for the Europa League fixture, expect the squad regulars to return for this one and for the Hammers to retain their familiar 4-2-3-1 shape.

This is the first-ever top-flight meeting between West Ham and Brentford, with their other 20 encounters all coming in the second-tier of English football.

Though the Bees have an impressive recent record in London derbies, Brentford hasn’t beaten the Hammers in almost 70 years.