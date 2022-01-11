West Ham Team News vs Norwich: Coufal, Cresswell, Zouma, Benrahma

After confirming their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a victory over Leeds, there’s no rest for West Ham United as they turn their attention to Norwich City and the Premier League.
This fixture was due to be played prior to Christmas, until it became one of the many games postponed because of COVID-19. The Hammers’ hierarchy envisioned this match being rescheduled during the forthcoming winter break. Instead, it was handed a midweek time slot, giving West Ham less than 72 hours to prepare.
An unhappy David Moyes had this to say to the media:
“Our bread and butter will always be the Premier League, we want to try and do well in the Premier League and maintain a high standard in playing at that level, And it is making it difficult for us. I think Leeds have missed two games through COVID and yet they have no game this midweek and we have to play them here next Sunday. So I don’t see how that’s correct.”
West Ham United vs Norwich City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7:45 PM GMT, 12th January 2022
Starting XI Prediction: go here
Premier League Podcast: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): West Ham(LLWWW) Norwich (LLLLW)
Despite the Scottish gaffer’s grumbling, the match will go ahead, so let’s look at the team news for the East Londoners.
Said Benrahma remains unavailable for selection as he chases glory with the Algerian national team at the 2022 African Cup of Nations.
Czech full-back Vladimir Coufal is a good chance to return from illness against the Canaries. The manager was upbeat about his chances of making an appearance here. Whether it’s from the start or off the bench, however, remains to be seen.
Fellow full-back Aaron Cresswell remains missing in action.
After colliding with a goal post against Manchester City, he has been nowhere to be found. Initially, the injury he sustained to his back was played down by the Hammers’ staff, but it is clearly a serious one. We have not seen him in the matchday squad or on the training pitch since the incident, which occurred at the end of November.
There is brighter news for center-back Kurt Zouma. After being expected to be out for three months, reports have emerged that he is to return to training imminently. The Frenchman will probably return this month sometime.
His return might just mean West Ham avoids having to enter the transfer market for a new center back.
West Ham seems to have their season back on track with a string of victories.
I see nothing changing here against the struggling Canaries. Victory to the Hammers.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind