West Ham United have really struggled against Manchester United lately; across all competitions. At some point, they should turn the tide, at least a little, in this series but don’t expect that to happen Wednesday night.

That’s because the Irons have a few injury concerns to contend with, and they were over-matched, on paper, already to begin with.

Let’s look at their latest team news for their FA Cup fifth round clash!

Manchester United vs West Ham United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed March 1, 7:45 pm, Old Trafford

Competition: FA Cup 5th Round/Round of 16

Team News: United West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: United West Ham

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Fun Fact: In the FA Cup’s current format (since 1925-26), no club has advanced from the fifth round more often than Man United (41)

Stat Pack: West Ham have only earned one victory (D4L15) in their last 20 trips to Old Trafford across all competitions.

West Ham Team News

Central defender Kurt Zouma (thigh) and winger/fullback Maxwel Cornet (calf) have now resumed training after having spent a prolonged period on the sidelines. They will now work/ease their way back into the team.

Just as the Hammers injury list gets shorter by a pair, it is at the same time elongated by a fresh duo.

The big win over Nottingham Forest on the weekend came with a price. Vladimir Coufal (heel) and Lukasz Fabianski (eye socket- that sounds really painful) were both forced out of the match early, and we’re awaiting further assessment.

Don’t expect either one to feature in this midweek clash..

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories