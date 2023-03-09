West Ham vs Aston Villa Team News: Coufal, Cornet, Dendocker

Sunday sees Aston Villa visit West Ham United in a matchup of two teams that somewhat mirror each other. They each have a sky blue and claret color scheme, very unique, overall, in the world of sports.

They are also both big spenders, certainly splashing the cash more often, and to a higher degree than the average fan might realize. Both sides are also fighting to finish mid-table, because at this point, it is the best they can do in the league this season.

West Ham vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday March 12, 3pm local, London Stadium

PL Form: Aston Villa WWLLL West Ham LWLDD

PL Standing: Aston Villa 11th, 34 pts West Ham 16th, 23 pts

Google Result Probability: Aston Villa victory 29% Draw 28% West Ham victory 43%

With that in mind, let’s preview this puppy! West Ham’s injury list is getting much shorter, certainly a lot shorter than it used to be, but goalkeeper Luksaz Fabiabnski still has that very painful sounding facial injury.

Meanwhile Maxwel Cornet (calf) and Vladimir Coufal (heel) are doubtful for this one. Flipping over to the Villans, Leander Dendoncker is a doubt, due to an undisclosed. Ah, how mysterioso!

Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Diego Carlos (achilles), Jed Steer (calf) and Boubacar Kamara (lower leg) are all ruled out of this one.

