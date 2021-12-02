West Ham Team News vs Chelsea: Ogbonna, Cresswell

A season that promised so much for the Hammers is now in danger of slipping away from them. After their incredible victory against Liverpool, just prior to the international break, West Ham has only secured one of nine points available in the league.
This terrible run of form has seen them slip from 3rd place to the possibility of dropping out of the top four. This scenario would be realized if Arsenal gets maximum points against Manchester United in their game in hand.
Somewhat surprisingly, West Ham has performed relatively well against Chelsea FC, the reigning Champions League holders, in their recent fixtures.
The last four meetings between the two sides have seen each team win two games apiece.
However, this Chelsea side is a different prospect to anything else the Irons have faced in the last couple of seasons, so David Moyes and his men really have their work cut out for them.
West Ham vs Chelsea FYIs:
Kick-off time: 12.30 PM GMT, 4th December 2021
Starting XI Predictions: West Ham Chelsea
Team News: West Ham Chelsea
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): West Ham (WLWLD) Chelsea (DWWDW)
Let’s take a look at who is likely to miss this one for West Ham United.
Italian center half Angelo Ogbonna remains out after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament in the Liverpool fixture just prior to the November internationals. Unfortunately, he required surgery and faces a layoff that might even stretch into 2023, given the nature of the footballing calendar in 2022.
In brighter news for fans of the Hammers, left-back Aaron Cresswell could potentially return to first-team action here.
The left-back has been sorely missed and word out of the club suggests that he is making a swift recovery from the lower back injury he sustained when he collided with the goal post to make a heroic goal-line clearance.
Other than these two, it is all clear for the East London club in terms of injuries and suspensions. It’s good news, because in order to defeat this Chelsea side – they’ll need all hands on deck.
Unfortunately for the Hammers I just don't see them having enough quality to defeat a Chelsea side that is topping the Premier League currently. I'm predicting a win for Chelsea as West Ham's top-four dream starts to slip away.
