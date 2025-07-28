Both West Ham United (2-1 to Manchester United) and Everton FC (3-0 to AFC Bournemouth) dropped their Premier League Summer Series opener last night. And with that in mind, both sides will look to try and get a W on the board here in midweek. While yes, these are just preseason friendlies, you would still rather win than lose! In terms of team news for this one, you still have just the three injury absentee concerns- Jarrad Branthwaite for Everton, Crysencio Summerville and George Earthy for West Ham.

Premier League Summer Series FYIs

West Ham United vs Everton

Kickoff: Wed July 30, 5:30pm, CST Soldier Field, Chicago, IL, USA

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

Team News for Both Sides

Branthwaite, Earthy and Summerville did not make the travel roster for this tour of the United States, so nothing has changed in regards to their status for this match.

At the same time, there are no new injury concerns, for either side, in this match.

Elsewhere Edson Alvarez is not with the rest of his Hammers teammates, as he was given leave after having helped lead Mexico to 2025 Gold Cup glory.

He’s also been strongly linked with a move away, as he’s said to not be a part of Graham Potter’s plans moving forward.

So we’ll have to see about that.

