West Ham United attacking midfielder Jarrod Bowen appears to have suffered a knock during what was a very solid effort against Sheffield United this past Saturday. However, it is thought to not be a major issue, and while he may miss out on Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash at Freiburg. Meanwhile Aaron Cresswell is the only confirmed injury absentee at this point.

It is expected that these two sides are going to be the pair of teams that advance out of this grouping.

Kickoff: Thurs. Sept. 21, 5:45pm, Europa-Park Stadion in Germany

Competition: UEFA Europa League Group A

Fun Fact: these two teams met in 1924, for an international friendly, when the Irons became the first team to visit Germany after World War I.

Team News for Both Sides

For Freiburg, they have two confirmed injury absentees, Christian Gunter and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, in what will be the first ever competitive meeting between the two sides. Stay tuned for the West Ham United starting XI prediction, which we will be posting shortly.

