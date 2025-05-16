Nottingham Forest have no shortage of injury concerns as they head into their penultimate match of the 2024-25 season- a trip to West Ham United. Murillo (thigh) and Eric da Silva Moreira (ankle) will be hoping to pass a late fitness test, and thus, make the matchday squad. The same might be said for Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), although his chances are better for Championship Sunday. Much more important than this match, or even football in general, is the situation surrounding striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who was placed in an induced coma after having to undergo an urgent abdominal surgery.

Nottingham Forest at West Ham United FYIs

Kick: Sun. May 18, 2:15pm, London Stadium, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

Premier League Standing: Nottingham Forest 7th, 62 pts West Ham United 15th, 34 pts

Google Result Probability Nottingham Forest 38% Draw 28% West Ham United 34%

Team News for Both Sides

The Nigerian collided with the post last Sunday, and had to be rushed to the hospital. But the good news is, he’s ultimately alright, and recovering right now.

“He went to surgery, surgery went well, thank God,” Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said. “He is under observation now, but he is recovering. We still have to wait for the doctors to allow visits. We are concerned, but it is positive. It has been very difficult because of the concern of the injury, the situation he went through.”

Nuno added: “It’s been very difficult, very difficult on us and on everybody, the concern of the injury that he had, the situation that he entered through, it’s been hard on us.”

Obviously, Awoniyi won’t be featuring again this season, but that’s what’s important right now. In turning to Hudson-Odoi and Murillo, Nuno said a week ago that he hopes both can feature again before the season concludes.

Shifting gears to West Ham United, nothing has changed with the team news situation. Michail Antonio and Crysencio Summerville are the only two absentees, and they have been long ruled out for the season.

