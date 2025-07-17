West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Grasshopper Zurich

Saturday sees the first batch of summer preseason friendlies kick off in earnest, and boy is that a welcome development. While the summer offseason is very short these days, it can feel pretty long when the summer transfer window is dull and lacking in activity. Such is the case at West Ham United, who have only made one signing, El Hadji Malick Diouf, thus far.

The silly season has actually been pretty straight-laced so far, and thus, it’s been a boring offseason. So bring on Grasshopper Club, or Grasshopper Zurich, or whatever you wish to refer to them as.

West Ham United at Grasshopper Club FYIs

Competition: Preseason club friendly

West Ham United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Kickoff time: 2PM GMT, 19 July Saturday

Location: GC Campus AG, Niederhasli, Switzerland

Because while these matches may be just meaningless friendlies, at least they give us something real to talk about, as this transfer window has not given us much.

But hey, kudos to the Club World Cup, for somewhat trying to fill the gap in between the end of last season and the start of friendly season. While the the CWC isn’t the end all, be all, at least it was something to fill the time.

WHUFC Starting XI Prediction at Grasshopper Club

Alphonse Areola — Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Oliver Scarles — James Ward-Prowse, Lewis Orford, Andy Irving — Luis Guilherme, Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta

