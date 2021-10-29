West Ham United Team News vs Aston Villa: Kral, Coufal

The hits keep on coming for the Irons as they continue to show that their form of last season was no fluke. It seems to be much more than that as the Hammers continue to progress into a genuine top-six side.
Last weekends’ heroics in their victory over Tottenham cemented them in the top four of the Premier League at this early stage of the season. Not content with that, they followed it up by handing the all-conquering Manchester City their first loss in the Carabao Cup for four years. Next up for David Moyes’ men is an away day against fellow Claret and Blue side Aston Villa.
West Ham vs Aston Villa FYIs:
Kick-off time: 5.30 PM GMT, 31 October Sunday
Form Guide (All Competitions): West Ham (LWWWW) Aston Villa(LWLLL)
Incredibly the Hammers have an almost non-existent injury list as we turn the corner toward the busy November-December English football schedule.
With that in mind let’s take a quick look at the team news.
The only definite out for West Ham is Czech Republic international and defensive midfielder, Alex Kral. Despite being fully vaccinated, he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 16th and will not be a part of the matchday squad as they travel to Villa Park.
I wouldn’t call it a big miss for the East Londoners as the player, on loan from Spartak Moscow, has yet to make his Premier League debut for the club.
And even if he was fit I don’t see him displacing either Tomas Soucek or Declan Rice in defensive midfield.
In other notable news, elite right-back Vladimir Coufal made his return from a short injury lay off from the bench in the cup win against Manchester City and is looking fit enough to return to the starting lineup this weekend against Villa.
This fixture could be a potential banana peel for West Ham, but the prize should they avoid slipping is cementing a place in the top four.
With the distinct possibility of that fourth spot being available come seasons' end, a victory here can only solidify the Hammers' claim to it.
