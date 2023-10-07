West Ham United were able to get past SC Freiburg in midweek without the services of striker Michail Antonio, but Sunday presents a more unique challenge in Newcastle.

The Magpies head into the Sunday matinee league fixture riding high, having just thrashed Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct 8, 2023, at 2pm UK at London Stadium, UK

West Ham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 46% Draw 26% West Ham 28%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 8th, 12 pts, WWWLL West Ham, 7th, 13 pts WLLWW

It was an electric evening at St. James Park, and we’ll see if the Geordies can keep the momentum rolling.

Team News for Both Sides

Beyond Antonio (adductor strain), the Hammers have some other fitness concerns too. Ben Johnson is dealing with a fitness issue that is quite similar to Antonio.

He’ll miss out here, as will Aaron Cresswell, who’s dealing with a hamstring/thigh problem.

Shifting over to the visitors, Callum Wilson (hamstring) and Joelinton (thigh) will both need to pass a late fitness test here, if they are to make their respective match day squads.

Sven Botman (knee), Joe Willock (thigh) and Harvey Barnes (foot) will not have that opportunity, as they are all out injured. And finally, Anthony Gordon, due to his five league yellow card accumulation, must serve a suspension here.

So this will be a game where both sides will have to exhaust their depth chart at center forward.

