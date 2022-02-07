West Ham Team News vs Watford: Antonio, Fabianski, Zouma

After a scare in the FA Cup against sixth tier Kidderminster Harriers, West Ham United returns to Premier League action against Watford FC.
Of all the sides the Hammers have faced over 20 times in their league history, they have their highest win percentage rate against the Hornets. They have won 27 of 43 fixtures against their Northamptonshire rivals (63%).
West Ham’s early-season surge up the table is in danger of being all for naught. After finding themselves securely in the top four for most of the campaign so far, the Hammers find themselves in fifth place, despite having played an extra game when compared to most of their rivals.
Pressure is coming from all angles with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham threatening to derail their dream of Champions League qualification.
Their opponents Watford are on their third manager already this year. After the ill-fated reign of Claudio Ranieri lasted less than a third of a season, veteran gaffer Roy Hodgson is now in the dugout for the Moosemen.
West Ham vs Watford FYIs:
When is it? Kick-off time: Tuesday 8th February, 7.45 PM
Where is it? Olympic Stadium, London
Who’s in form? West Ham (WWLLW) Watford (LLDLD)
What are the odds? West Ham (-255) Draw(+400) Watford (+700)
Premier League Podcast: Listen Here
Starting XI Prediction: go here
What’s happening with West Ham as far as team news goes? Look no further. I am about to cover it right here.
Our first point of business is striker Michail Antonio. The West Ham focal point didn’t return from international duty in time to take part in the FA Cup scare against Kidderminster. He is now safely back in East London, and we expect him to start against Watford.
He has had ample time to recover from international duty with Jamaica, and the Irons will hope he can find himself back in the goals. League goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has been absent for the last couple of weeks with COVID.
Reports emanating from London suggest he is fully recovered and is ready to resume duty as West Ham’s first-choice goalkeeper.
There are fears that $29 million signing Kurt Zouma may have done some damage to his knee. He played the full two hours against the Harriers in the FA Cup, despite seeming to injure himself.
Because of the Hammers being out of subs, he saw out the match but limped off the pitch following Jarrod Bowen’s late equalizer.
Despite their significant history against Watford, I feel like the Hammers are vulnerable here. I am picking an upset. 2-1 in favor of Hodgson’s Hornets.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on TwitterFollow paulmbanks
