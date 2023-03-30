West Ham vs Southampton Team News: Antonio, Fabianski, Adams

Remember the old cliche- the battles at the bottom of the table are just as fierce, if not more so, than the clashes at the top. Because after all, it’s about just plain survival!

Surviving will be top of mind when two of the three teams currently in the drop zone get together on Sunday, as West Ham United hosts Southampton FC.

West Ham United vs Southampton FC FYIs

Kick Off: Sun. Apr. 2, 2023, at 2 pm UK London Stadium

Google Result Probability: Southampton 19% Draw 26% West Ham 55%

PL Position, Form Guide: Southampton 20th, 23 pts DLDWL West Ham 18th, 24 pts DLWLD

Team News for Both Sides

We’ll start with Saints, who for whatever reason, just seem to keep marching in the highway to the danger zone. (Like that- a reference to Louis Armstong and Kenny Loggins immediately back to back? No, too cheesy and forced? Yeah I get that)

Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder), Valentino Livramento (knee) and Juan Larios (adductor). Meanwhile Che Adams (calf) is a doubt. The south coast club (their neighbors and rivals AFC Bournemouth are also fearing the drop) has been stuck in dead last place for awhile now.

As for the Hammers, one has to wonder about how many chances David Moyes has left. We’re into April now and the Scotsman still has his side sitting in the relegation zone.

On the plus side, he has a very healthy squad, with only two fitness concerns to speak of. Lukasz Fabianski (face) is drawing closer to a return, but is still likely to miss out. Meanwhile Michail Antonio (calf) is a doubt.

