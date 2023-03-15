It has been a very long time, 41 years to be exact, since West Ham United lifted a trophy, but they have a golden opportunity here in the UEFA Europa Conference League. While many, if not most in the football community don’t really think this competition needs to even exist, hey, silverware is silverware.

And if the East London club is the last team standing once this tournament is over, they’ll simply be overjoyed by the fact that some Euro “visionary” came up with the idea of adding a third continental competition. Especially so after coming up just short, in the UEFA Europa League final, last season.

West Ham United vs AEK Larnaca FYIs

Kickoff: Thur Mar 16, 8pm, London Stadium

Competition: Europa Conference League, Round of 16, Leg 2 of 2

Aggregate: West Ham leads 2-0

West Ham Team News

The Irons are in good position to reach the quarterfinals, so once this one is in the bag, they should be that much closer to ending the silverware drought. But they will have to do so without the services of three players. Michail Antonio, the hero of the first leg, is a doubt, due to a calf issue, and David Moyes will likely not risk him here.

Meanwhile Lukasz Fabianski is potentially done for the season, due to the fractured cheekbone and eye socket that he recently suffered. Vladimir Coufal remains out for the time being.

