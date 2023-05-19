West Ham vs Leeds Team News: Antonio, Cooper, Roca

Once again the primary injury concern for West Ham United, as the next match approaches, is Michail Antonio. The striker limped off with an injury late in his side’s 1-0 Conference League semifinal win at AZ Alkmaar.

The result meant that the Hammers won the semifinal tie 3-1, to advance to the UECL final against Fiorentina in June.

West Ham United vs Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun May 21, 1:30pm GMT, London Stadium, UK

Google Result Probability: West Ham 40% Draw 27% Leeds 23%

PL Form: West Ham LWLLL Leeds DLLDL

PL Standing: West Ham 15th, 37 pts Leeds 18th, 31 pts

Team News For Both Sides

Antonio limped off in the 84th minute, having just returned to action after recovering from a calf injury that forced him out of last weekend’s match with Brentford FC.

We don’t know yet if this is a relapse of the same injury, or if it is a new issue. Either way it seems unlikely that he’ll be risked on Sunday when the Hammers host Leeds United.

With Gianlucca Scamacca out for the season, David Moyes is going to need Antonio fit for the cup final. Otherwise the east Londoners will be dangerously thin at the forward sport, and Antonio has provided them a goal-scoring punch, once he worked his way back into the lineup.

No other injury issues for the Irons, so we’ll shift gears now to the relegation threatened Leeds United. American Captain Tyler Adams was ruled out for the season awhile back, joining the other injury absentees of Luis Sinisterra (ankle) and Stuart Dallas (thigh).

Meanwhile the news is better for Liam Cooper (groin) and Marc Roca (knee), as both could be passed fit to feature here. Finally, Junior Firpo is out due to a suspension.

