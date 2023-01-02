West Ham Team News at Leeds United: Antonio, Aguerd, Cornet

West Ham United manager David Moyes knows that he is under pressure, and he accepts that pressure as being justified, given the recent run of results.

“I don’t think it’s unfair,” Moyes said after his side lost their fifth consecutive match, Friday night. “In the business we’re in if you don’t win in five games you’re going to be under pressure.

West Ham United at Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed Jan 4, 7:45pm GMT, Elland Road, Leeds, UK

Google Result Probability: West Ham 35% Draw 28% Leeds 37

PL Form: West Ham LLLLL Leeds DLLWW

PL Standing: West Ham 17th, 14pts Leeds 14th, 16pts

“I only want the best for West Ham, it’s been a great club for me and we’ve done well. I’m determined to keep it there and not get dragged down. I hope we can get away from where we are.”

Only one point above the relegation zone, Moyes needs Ws and he needs them now. Up next is a visit to Leeds United, another side that’s firmly on the second page of the standings.

West Ham Team News

Striker Michail Antonio is recovering from a bug and may be fit to play. If he is, then he’ll likely start in this one.

We could also see the first ever Premier League start for Morocco World Cup hero Nayef Aguerd, who was fit enough to make the bench against Brentford, but did not play.

That means the only confirmed absentees for the Hammers are Maxwel Cornet (calf problem) and Kurt Zouma (long term knee injury)

