West Ham Starting XI Prediction vs Anderlecht (UECL)

West Ham host Anderlecht this Thursday as they look to keep their perfect run on the continent going. The Hammers can put one foot in the knockout phases of the Conference League, with a positive result in this clash.

Despite the clash between these two sides last week finishing 1-0, it was still an engrossing watch. Gianluca Scamacca scored the decisive goal with a little over ten minutes to spare in Belgium. Alphonse Areola was still required to perform some heroics to keep out Fabio Silva’s strike at the death. If this clash can mimic the clash from last week, this will be fun to watch.

Both sides have everything to play for in this one. A win for West ham will see them sit atop the group with an almost unassailable 12 points. A win for Anderlecht will see them strengthen their grip in second place. It will also put them in a prime position to capitalize should West Ham slip up later in the group stage.

West Ham vs Anderlecht FYIs

Kick Off: Thurs, Oct 13, 2022, at 8 pm UK at London Stadium

Competition: UECL Group B, Matchday 4 of 6

UECL Group Standings: West Ham: 1st, 9pts Anderlecht 2nd, 4pts

Starting XI Prediction

West Ham almost has a complete squad to choose from. There are just a couple of injured players who will be unavailable for this clash.

I think we will see some rotation from David Moyes. He has a proven penchant for this in both this competition and the Europa League.

Here is how we see The Irons lining up against Anderlecht.

GK- Areola

DEF- Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Johnson

MID- Emerson, Downes, Lanzini

ATT- Benrahma, Antonio, Fornals

Match Prediction

Although I wouldn’t write Anderlecht off completely, I think West Ham has too much quality for the Belgian side. I think it will be an entertaining watch, with a similar result to last week. Maybe just a couple more goals. West Ham 2-1.

