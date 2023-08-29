For part of last weekend, West Ham United were top of the table. Yes, momentarily first place West Ham- reports of their post Declan Rice demise have been greatly exaggerated. The Hammers just beat the team that was top of the table, Brighton & Hove Albion, 3-1, last weekend. They did so despite losing possession 78%-22%, and getting outshot 25-12. Football is a crazy game sometimes.

Now comes a visit to newly promoted Luton Town. Fun fact: This will be the first league meeting between these two sides in 30 years.

West Ham United at Luton Town FYIs

Kickoff: Fri. Sept. 1 8pm, Kenilworth Road

West Ham Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Odds: West Ham 10/11 Draw 5/2 Luton Town 16/5

PL Position, Form: West Ham 2nd, 7 pts, DWW Luton Town 19th, 0 pts, LL

Google Result Probability: West Ham 54% Draw 25% Luton Town 21%

Team News for Both Sides

Harry Maguire may be coming to the London Stadium, before the transfer window closes, after all. The Manchester United central defender’s move was starting to come to fruition…before it was nixed. It looks like it could be back on, and we’ll cover that in an upcoming post. Elsewhere Nayef Aguerd returns to the squad after missing the win over Brighton due to suspension.

The Irons have no new injury concerns.

Shifting to Luton, they have four players who are set to miss out again due to injury: Reece Burke, Dan Potts, Gabriel Osho and Jordan Clark.

