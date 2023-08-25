West Ham at Brighton Team News: Aguerd, Kehrer, Enciso

West Ham United visits Brighton & Hove Albion in a match-up of two clubs with a lot of upward mobility right now. Yes, the arrow is pointing up for both of these clubs, as Brighton are currently topping the table. The Seagulls, in a season where they’ll play European football for the first time ever, are showing us (early on last week) that last term was no fluke.

As for the Hammers, their sale of Declan Rice broke the transfer fee record for any player ever born in England. And they seem to be reinvesting that money well, so again the overall trajectory is positive.

West Ham United at Brighton FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. August 26, 5:30 pm, Falmer Stadium, Brighton & Hove, UK

West Ham Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Brighton 64% West Ham 17% Draw 19%

PL Form, Position: Brighton WW, 3 pts, 8th West Ham WD, 4 pts, 7th

Team News for Both Sides

Let’s start with BHAFC, who have Jakub Moder (knee) out long-term. There was a fresh knee injury blow this week as Julio Enciso injured himself in training. The 19-year-old Paraguayan attacking midfielder is unfortunately set for an extended spell on the sidelines. Enciso, 19, was set for a breakout campaign so hopefully he isn’t out for too long. Joao Pedro could slot in for him here.

Shifting over to the Irons, Nayef Aguerd is now suspended after receiving his marching orders last week against Chelsea. The Hammers still beat the world’s most free-spending team, 3-1, despite having to soldier on while a man down. Angelo Ogbonna should start in Aguerd’s place.

West Ham’s latest summer signing, Konstantinos Mavropanos, is unfortunately not ready to debut tomorrow, but the news is better for Thilo Kehrer. He returns to the squad now having recovered from a back issue.

