West Ham United 2022/23 Premier League Fixtures: Circle The Date

The 21/22 Premier League season is now consigned to history, and it is time to look forward to the 2022/23 season. We have a clearer picture of how that season will look after the PL released their entire fixture schedule. It is not yet time for wild predictions on who will win the league. It is not even time to speculate on which promoted teams will avoid yo-yoing straight back into the Championship.
What is it time for? It is time to get our sharpies out and start circling the dates for the biggest fixtures to look forward to next season.
In this series we will look at your favorite club and the top six can’t miss fixtures for the 22/23 season. Our last stop as the sharpie runs out of ink is East London and West Ham United.
WEST HAM UNITED
Opening Day (H)
8/7/22 16:30
West Ham kicks off their 2022/23 Premier League season with one of the toughest fixtures they could have asked for. They host reigning league champions in Manchester City on matchday one.
David Moyes’ men only took one league point away from their two fixtures against Pep Guardiola’s men last season. They did, however, hand City their first League Cup defeat in four years, when they knocked them out via penalty shoot out.
West Ham had a great season last year, and if they can open their 2022/23 account with a victory, the sky’s the limit.
Tottenham Home
8/30/22 19:45
The Hammers host their first London derby of the season when Antonio Conte’s Tottenham makes the quick trip to the London Stadium. Given that this match is scheduled for matchday five, it will be yet another grand chance for David Moyes side to lay a marker down in the Premier League.
Chelsea Home
2/11/23 15:00
It’s East London vs West London when West Ham and Chelsea clash. Irons fans will have fond memories of this fixture from the 21/22 season. The last time Chelsea ventured to the London stadium, they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the East London club. Hammers fans will hope for the same again.
Liverpool Home
4/25/23 19:45
I could make a case that West Ham cost Liverpool the Premier League title last season. The Irons pulled off a tremendous victory against Liverpool at home last season. Liverpool will be itching to set the record straight, whereas West Ham will want to pick up all three points again. Both sts of fans will circle the date of this one.
Man Utd Home
6/5/23 15:00
The match that is known as the David Moyes trophy… Okay, fine. That’s just what I call it. It’ll catch on, dammit!
All pathetic attempts at comedy aside, this match will be a big one for both clubs. Long gone are the days that the Red Devils can lord it over their London rivals. I think these two sides are on equal footing at the moment. This match is on the home stretch for both sides and could be a vital three points for the victor.
Championship Sunday (A)
5/28/23 16:00
West Ham United closes their season out with an away fixture at the King Power Stadium. If West Ham has anything significant to play for, they will feel confident facing Leicester City. The Irons haven’t lost to the Foxes for two years and counting.
Premier League Circle the Date Fixtures
Liverpool United City Chelsea Arsenal West Ham Tottenham
Stuart Kavanagh is a sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind