West Ham United Starting XI Prediction, Team News at Liverpool FC

David Moyes was brought back to West Ham United with one main objective in mind- keep the Hammers up in the top flight. As of now they’re still in the drop zone, although they’re just one point behind Aston Villa for the final position of safety. Tonight they visit undefeated and league leading Liverpool, so the pressure will effectively be off for this match.
It’s the hardest match on the slate, and understandably the Irons are heavy underdogs in this one. The expectations are that Moyes can lead the south London club to points acquisition elsewhere.
“In the main many of the supporters I have spoken to have been very supportive and really understanding,” said the Scotsman who also led the club from 2017-18.
“We went there [Man City] hoping to get something from the game. We’ve tried other formations and other players that haven’t worked either. We’re trying to find situations and look for situations that will help us. I’ve never classed staying up at any club a success and I never will. And certainly not a club the size in West Ham. I have a job to do, we have a job to do to stay up, unfortunately.”
Moyes will not have Ryan Fredericks available for selection as he suffered a shoulder injury in the loss to Manchester City on Wednesday.
West Ham United Starting XI Prediction:
Fabianski; Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Snodgrass, Rice, Noble, Soucek; Masuaku; Antonio
Liverpool FC vs West Ham United FYIs
February 24, 8pm local, Anfield
Liverpool FC starting XI, team news for this match: go to this link
Result Probability via Google: Liverpool win 82%, Draw 12%, West Ham United in 6%
Form Guide: Liverpool WWWWW West Ham United LDLLD
TV/Stream: NBCSN, NBCSports.com
